Ahead of their Diwali release, Thank God actors Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh have been extensively engaging in the promotions of the film. Starting from interacting with fans to visiting different places, the duo is doing it all to ensure that more and more people flock to theatres during the festival season. Amid the promotions, the two also spared some time for celebrating Diwali, that too with some special people. Recently, during their promotional visit to Ahmedabad city in Gujarat, Siddharth and Rahul went to an old-age home and spent a day with the elder people living over there.

In a video shared by Rakul on her Instagram handle, the team can be seen flying down to Ahmedabad and further going to the old age home for sharing Diwali celebrations with the senior citizens. Both the young actors not only interacted with the residents at the old age home but also distributed gifts among them. The residents also seemed quite excited and were seen talking to Sidharth and Rakul.

Later, they also posed for pictures in front of a ‘Thank God Wall’ installed for their welcome.

Check the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Sharing the same, Rakul captioned it with, “Thank God for celebrating Diwali with lovely people at an old age home in Ahmedabad.” Also, we can hear their film Thank God’s song ‘Haaniya Ve’ playing in the background of the video.

Fans who were quite impressed by the actors’ gesture also took to the comment section and showered them with heart and love emojis.

Similarly, the actor duo recently also paid a visit to a kids’ NGO in Mumbai and further were seen spending time with the little children who are currently undergoing cancer treatment. Sharing a picture from the NGO, Sidharth wrote, “Diwali celebrations started a little early this year and the reason behind it is as bright as the festive lights. These angels from Access Life India are currently undergoing cancer treatment but they are brave and joyous enough to make you feel happy and content. This Diwali, I pledge to continue to support and spread awareness about various NGOs across the country.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

It is pertinent to note that both Sidharth and Rakul will be seen together in Indra Kumar’s Thank God which is ready to hit the screen on 25 October. Actor Ajay Devgn is also playing a prominent role in the film.

