You are here:

Thandie Newton to get paid as much as Anthony Hopkins, Ed Harris for Westworld season 3

PTI

Apr,22 2018 16:36:26 IST

Los Angeles: Days after Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood revealed that HBO rectified her pay disparity, Thandie Newton has confirmed that she, too, will be making the same money as her male co-stars on the science fiction western thriller.

"They're all happening right now, and yeah, we're all equal across the board. It's really exciting. It's unprecedented. It's goodness; it shatters so much calcified pain, resentment, frustration. It just shatters it," Newton told Vanity Fair at the drama's season two premiere in New York.

Evan Rachel Wood, from left, Thandie Newton and Angela Sarafyan attend the LA Premiere of "Westworld" Season Two" at the Cinerama Dome on Monday, April 16, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Evan Rachel Wood, from left, Thandie Newton and Angela Sarafyan attend the LA Premiere of "Westworld" Season Two" at the Cinerama Dome on Monday, April 16, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The actor said she has now decided to turn down any job offer that would pay her less than a male cast member.

"It literally sets a precedent, and (HBO is) leading the way, which is amazing," she added.

Casey Bloys, an executive with HBO, had told The Hollywood Reporter for an April interview that the network was "proactively" cleaning house of any glaring pay disparities.

Updated Date: Apr 22, 2018 16:36 PM

tags: #BuzzPatrol #Equal Pay #Evan Rachel Wood #Feminism #Thandie Newton #Westworld

also see

Westworld season two set to premiere at Tribeca Film Festival 2018 along with Sweetbitter, Cobra Kai

Westworld season two set to premiere at Tribeca Film Festival 2018 along with Sweetbitter, Cobra Kai

Westworld season 2 review: Androids versus humans battle leaves chaos, carnage in its wake

Westworld season 2 review: Androids versus humans battle leaves chaos, carnage in its wake

Evan Rachel Wood, James Marsden, Luke Hemsworth attend LA premiere of Westworld Season 2

Evan Rachel Wood, James Marsden, Luke Hemsworth attend LA premiere of Westworld Season 2