Tenet first look features Robert Pattinson, John David Washington; Christopher Nolan says it's his 'most ambitious' film yet

As fans wait eagerly for the release of the official trailer of Christopher Nolan's Tenet, the makers have unveiled two first look stills from the film on Entertainment Weekly.

See an exclusive first look at Christopher Nolan's Tenet — his 'most ambitious' film yet https://t.co/zmA2me42z4 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) December 18, 2019

PRIMERAS IMÁGENES DE "TENET" 🎥 Nueva cinta de Christopher Nolan. Protagonizada por Robert Pattinson, John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth Branagh y Michael Caine. En cines julio de 2020. #Tenet Vía: @EW pic.twitter.com/5PpchQdhTd — PróXCinemente (@proxcinemente) December 18, 2019

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about Tenet, Nolan says it is the most ambitious film he has ever made. “We’re jumping off from the point of view of an espionage film, but we’re going to a number of different places. We’re crossing a few different genres in a hopefully exciting and fresh way. (Producer) Emma (Thomas) and I have put together a lot of large-scale productions, but this is certainly the biggest in terms of international reach. We shot in seven countries, all over the place, with a massive cast and huge set pieces. There’s no question, it’s the most ambitious film we’ve made.”

Parts of the film, also featuring Dimple Kapadia Denzil Smith, have been shot in Mumbai.

According to IndieWire, the official trailer might be dropped online this week, and would be attached to Disney’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. But no official confirmation has been released yet. However, in August, the teaser of Tenet was secretly unveiled before some early shows of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw..

Although not much is known about the film, Tenet is reportedly the follow-up to Nolan's Oscar-nominated war drama Dunkirk, which earned the noted filmmaker his first Best Director Oscar nomination. Billed as an espionage action epic film, Tenet also stars Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Kenneth Branagh.

The tentpole is expected to debut into theatres on 17 July, 2020.

