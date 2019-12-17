Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker first reactions — JJ Abrams delivers 'overwhelming and satisfying' conclusion to franchise

Disney’s third and final film in the latest Star Wars trilogy, The Rise of Skywalker, had its world premiere Monday night in Los Angeles with audience members quickly taking to Twitter post screening to share their reactions.

The first reactions so far have been divided. While critics have praised the film, some have said the film is a whole lot and they will need 'moments or days to think about it'.

While Variety’s Adam B. Vary writes, the "best moments are the quietest and most human,” Eric Eisenberg from Cinemablend finds the film rather "disappointing."

Following are some of the reactions without any spoilers

Check out all the reactions here

All I can say is “wow.”#StarWars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker is many things: horrifying, hopeful, violent, lowkey horny, and full of the right kind of fan service. But most of all, it’s a fitting ending for this incredible, 40+ year-long saga. pic.twitter.com/pd2GEwI7O3 — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) December 17, 2019

Wow. Wow. Wow. #TheRiseOfSkywalker delivers. So much happens in this film it’s hard to get my head around. But it gets this epic ending right. So right. JJ Abrams and team nails it. And gives a whole new appreciation for The Last Jedi in the process. Please avoid sppolers! — Clayton Sandell (@Clayton_Sandell) December 17, 2019

I’m emotional, overwhelmed, surprised, shocked & stunned. More than anything, I’m happy. Thanks for coming through one more time, Star Wars.#TheRiseOfSkywalker — Mark Ellis (@markellislive) December 17, 2019

THE RISE OF SKYWALKER is everything I wanted it to be — because there’s never been a STAR WARS movie like this before. It’s dark and scary, but hopeful and beautiful. It ends the trilogy while also ending the saga as a whole. I know I’m rambling — but I worship this movie. pic.twitter.com/XoJFl8Rv8n — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) December 17, 2019

When people talk about #StarWars , they talk about their childhoods. Their best memories. The people they loved and shared it with.#TheRiseOfSkywalker brings back all those feelings. And then some. I absolutely loved it. And now I feel ... pic.twitter.com/5wkQh6v97G — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) December 17, 2019

#StarWars #TheRiseOfSkywalker...OH MY GOD! I am absolutely blown away! I’ve never been so satisfied by a film. This is the end of an era and a franchise that has defined my life and this did it justice in a way I didn’t imagine it could. You WILL cry.... pic.twitter.com/Jfx5bzdZOO — Jenna Bûche de Noël (@JennaBusch) December 17, 2019

Just stepped out of #TheRiseofSkywalker. It’s an immensely satisfying and MASSIVE end to the saga. It somehow addresses issues, problematic characters, and most unanswered questions from The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi too. pic.twitter.com/TMKeXCXuUx — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) December 17, 2019

I’m gonna need a minute to digest #StarWarsTheRiseofSkywalker. There’s so much movie in this movie. But its best moments are the quietest and most human. Giving this more of a think, though. — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) December 17, 2019

#TheRiseofSkywalker is a lot. It’s like 9 movies of plot in one. Going to take me about 9 days to process. — Chris Taylor (@FutureBoy) December 17, 2019

#RiseofSkywalker is rocky af at the start, but ultimately I had a pretty darn good time at the movies. It’s a whole lot of movie that ticks a lot of boxes. Maybe TOO many boxes. It ticked many of mine! It may tick some of yours! There will be many opinions! This is one of them! — Haleigh Foutch (@HaleighFoutch) December 17, 2019

There is good in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. But there is more that is disappointing. There are a number of choices that just don't track, fan service that doesn't work, and ignored details that are missed. I'm bummed. #StarWarsRiseofSkywalker pic.twitter.com/Ztk0VzGc6H — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) December 17, 2019

The film also includes original Star Wars actors Mark Hamill and the late Carrie Fisher, whose role as Princess Leia was pieced together after her sudden death in 2016 using unused footage from her last film, Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is slated to release on 20 December

