Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker first reactions — JJ Abrams delivers 'overwhelming and satisfying' conclusion to franchise

FP Staff

Dec 17, 2019 18:04:18 IST

Disney’s third and final film in the latest Star Wars trilogy, The Rise of Skywalker, had its world premiere Monday night in Los Angeles with audience members quickly taking to Twitter post screening to share their reactions.

The first reactions so far have been divided. While critics have praised the film, some have said the film is a whole lot and they will need 'moments or days to think about it'.

While Variety’s Adam B. Vary writes, the "best moments are the quietest and most human,” Eric Eisenberg from Cinemablend finds the film rather "disappointing."

Following are some of the reactions without any spoilers

Check out all the reactions here

The film also includes original Star Wars actors Mark Hamill and the late Carrie Fisher, whose role as Princess Leia was pieced together after her sudden death in 2016 using unused footage from her last film, Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is slated to release on 20 December

