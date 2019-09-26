Denzil Smith says shooting for Christopher Nolan's upcoming film Tenet was an 'extraordinary experience'

Made in Heaven and Delhi Crime actor Denzil Smith has a pivotal role in Christopher Nolan's highly-anticipated film Tenet. The actor plays Dimple Kapadia's husband, an influential, well-connected arms dealer in the movie. In a recent conversation with a daily, Smith has opened up about his role, and working with Christopher Nolan and John David Washington.

Revealing Christopher Nolan shot with him during the recently-concluded Mumbai schedule of Tenet, Smith tells Mumbai Mirror, "When I met Christopher for the first time, I told him how lovely it was to meet him, and he thanked me for doing the film. It was an extraordinary experience to work with him. Our industry should learn how a film shoot is organised and successfully carried out, especially when there are many variables and a big scale involved.”

He reveals while both Robert Pattinson and John David Washington had flown to India for the schedule, Denzil shared the screen only with the latter. He praised Washington as "a diligent and committed actor," adding the BlacKkKlansman actor was amazed to meet Denzil, as he had not met any other actor with the same name as his father, Denzel Washington.

He further says that he was in Bangkok when he was asked to send an audition tape. He was later informed that he had bagged the part.

Although not much is known about the film, Tenet is reportedly the follow-up to Nolan's Oscar-nominated war drama Dunkirk, that earned the noted filmmaker his first Best Director Oscar nomination. Billed as an action epic film, Tenet will be filmed across seven countries. The film also stars Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.

Back in August, the trailer for Tenet was secretly unveiled before some early shows of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. The 40 second-long-teaser has not been released on the web, and there is uncertainty about when it will.



The Hollywood Reporter provided a detailed description of the trailer. As per their report, the trailer begins with a shot of shattered window-pane, punctured by a bullet. John David is then seen standing behind the glass. He moves closer to examine the glass. Then, a montage of shots showing Washington in action appear on screen. The teaser ends with Washington's face being covered with an oxygen mask as he slowly breathes. The tagline appears, reading, “It’s time for a new protagonist.”

Updated Date: Sep 26, 2019 15:20:39 IST