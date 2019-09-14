Christopher Nolan, Robert Pattinson arrive in Mumbai to shoot for Tenet; team to reportedly film action sequences during 10-day schedule

Director Christopher Nolan and Robert Pattinson have flown to Mumbai to shoot for their upcoming film, Tenet. According to Mumbai Mirror, it will be a 10-day-schedule in Mumbai.

The report further stated that the team will film few high-octane action sequences in Mumbai, including a chase scene. The team will leave Mumbai during September- end, the report added.

Although not much is known about the film, Tenet is reportedly the follow-up to Nolan's Oscar-nominated war drama Dunkirk, that earned the noted filmmaker his first Best Director Oscar nomination. Billed as an action epic film, Tenet will be filmed across seven countries.

Apart from Pattinson, the film stars John David Washington, Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh and Dimple Kapadia.

Tenet will not be Kapadia's first appearance in an English language film. She was noted for her portrayal of the title role in the American production Leela(2002).

In August, the trailer for Tenet was secretly unveiled before some early shows of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

Variety reported that the 40-long-teaser has not been released on the web, and there is uncertainty about when it will. However, the teaser reportedly stars only John David Washington, and features the tagline “It’s time for a new protagonist.”



The Hollywood Reporter provided a detailed description of the trailer. As per their report, the trailer begins with a shot of shattered window-pane, punctured by a bullet. Washington is then seen standing behind the glass. He moves closer to examine the glass. Then, a montage of shots showing Washington in action appear on screen. The teaser ends with Washington's face being covered with an oxygen mask as he slowly breathes.

The tentpole is expected to debut into theatres on 17 July, 2020.

