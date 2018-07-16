Telugu actress Sri Reddy alleges Vishal threatened her for exposing casting couch in Tamil film industry

Actress Sri Reddy has accused several prominent names of the Telugu and Tamil industry for promising work in exchange of sexual favours, including director AR Murugadoss. She had earlier stripped in protest outside the Film Chambers of Commerce against this issue. Following the controversy, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had urged the Telugu film industry to set up a proper grievance redressal system.

In her newest Facebook post, the actress has claimed that Tamil actor Vishal, the general secretary of Nadigar Sangam and president of Tamil Film Producer Council has threatened her.

According to The Indian Express, Vishal had addressed the actress's allegations in the past and said that she should come forward with evidence. He said it seemed as if she was picking her targets at random and he might be the next one. "You never know who will be named next. I seriously think such grave allegations must be substantiated with evidence. Our laws about sex crimes are lopsided. Any woman can make the allegation and the law will act on that allegation and give the accused a chance to defend himself only later. This is not right," added the actor.

Updated Date: Jul 16, 2018 13:38 PM