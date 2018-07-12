Telugu actress Sri Reddy accuses Kollywood director AR Murugadoss of sexual exploitation

Actress Sri Reddy recently brought the spotlight back to the issue of casting couch in the Telugu film industry. She had made headlines by stripping outside the Film Chamber of Commerce in protest against the exploitation of local female artistes.

The actress has now accused Tamil filmmaker AR Murugadoss of engaging in exploitation as well. In the past, according to Bollywood Life, the actress has made allegations against many popular actors, producers and directors of Tollywood.

She took to Facebook on Tuesday to reveal that she had met Murugadoss at a hotel and the latter had promised her a role. However, she never heard back from him after that. She wrote (sic), "Hi Tamil director murugadas ji..h r U??U remember green park hotel??we met through veligonda Srinivas..U promised me a role.But we had lot of ..., till now u didn't offer me anything..U r also a great person sir.."

According to India Today, her post comes after she had stated that a Tamil film director had sexually harrassed her, adding that she would eventually reveal the individual's name Murugadoss is yet to respond to the actress's statement.

The director has worked with actors like Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Mahesh Babu and is best known for films like Ghajini, Holiday, Akira and Spyder. He is currently shooting for Sarkar starring Vijay, which came under fire for showing the actor smoking in the promotional poster of the film and was issued a legal notice by the Madras High Court.

