Irumbuthirai trailer: Vishal, Samantha Akkienni starrer is a cyber-crime thriller that takes down Aadhaar project

Irumbuthirai, starring Vishal, Samantha Akkienni and Arjun finally hits screens this weekend and the long awaited film seems to be a thriller dealing with the crisis of public information and more.

Pitted as a cyber-crime thriller, the Tamil film sees Vishal play a miltary officer take down a public official (Arjun), who's the antagonist. The latest 2-minute glimpse of the upcoming movie introduces us to the main crux of this action drama. Vishal is seen questioning the system with regards to public documents and so on, while Arjun emphasises on how it is the generation of cyber wars.

We further witness the hero and the villain dealing with the power of public information available through documents such as Aadhaar card and its adverse effects. Arjun is seen taking advantage of the same while Vishal, on the other hand, is all set to fight the system and hunt down Arjun to save the citizens in this edgy plot. Vishal is the smart and sleek public servant and Arjun is the intriguing bad guy.

Irumbuthirai seems to be an interesting take on the Aadhaar Card debate and fans are now curious to see how Vishal goes about dealing with this crisis in hand. Thet'll be even more to witness the actor in loggerheads with action star Arjun.

We also see flashes of romance between Samantha and Vishal, while the actress is shown as the curious love interest, staying by Vishal's side through thick and thin in this racy mission.

Directed by PS Mithran, Irumbuthirai has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and is produced by Vishal himself via Vishal Film Factory.

Watch the trailer here:

Updated Date: Jun 08, 2018 16:24 PM