Kangana Ranaut's Tejas will lock horns with Tiger Shroff's Ganapath: Part 1 at the box office

Tejas Vs Fighter: Did Kangana Ranaut just take a dig at Hrithik Roshan?

A few minutes back, Kangana Ranaut announced the release date of her upcoming biggie Tejas, which is coming during the Dussehra weekend on 20th October along with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s Ganapath: Part 1. While the actress is garnering praises for her impressive look of an airforce pilot, it seems that the Manikarnika star has taken a cryptic dig at Hrithik Roshan for his Fighter.

Sharing one of her looks, from Tejas, Kangana captioned the image, ‘India’s first aerial action movie is here’ with an aeroplane emoji tagging director Sarvesh Mewara. For the unversed, Fighter is also touted as India’s first-ever aerial action movie.

In October last year, Hrithik sharing a poster, wrote, “25th January 2024- see you at the theatres! #Fighter.” In January 2021, Hrithik wrote, “It is an honour for me as an actor to introduce and be a part of Mamta and Sid Anand’s first production #Fighter for Marflix. This one is special as it deepens my association with a director and friend whose journey I have witnessed from being an AD on my sets, to directing me in Bang Bang and War.”

Tejas Vs Fighter Did Kangana Ranaut just take a dig at Hrithik Roshan

He added, “And now as he turns producer for Fighter, I can’t seem to contain my excitement. This one is pure adrenaline for the heart and mind. So here goes boom. Thank you Sid, for believing in me and making me your co-passenger yet again. Here’s to your journey toward the sky!”

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter also features Deepika Padukone, Karan Singh Grover and Anil Kapoor in prominent roles.

Published on: July 05, 2023 14:10:27 IST

