It is a well-known fact Hrithik Roshan is the most complete actor of the Indian film industry. He is loved not only for his top level acting but also for his skilled dance moves and overall personality. That’s not it, Hrithik Roshan and his slow motion walks on screen is a match made in heaven!

Just like Tom Cruise running in movies on the screen is a thing that gets noticed in every film of his, Hrithik Roshan’s slow motion walk in movies is something that never goes unnoticed. Every scene of Hrithik Roshan’s entry on screen in slow motion leaves the audience mesmerized with his charisma. It is something that audiences wait for, it is something that has repeat audience.

The most recent one was for his character Vedha in Vikram Vedha which had a magnetic slow mo walk by Hrithik Roshan which was one of the highlights of the film and its trailer. He moves with a fluid grace that is both commanding and mesmerizing. His notable entry in every film is impactful and purposeful, every step calculated to make a statement. When he walks, everyone wants to stop and stare. His slow motion walks have a separate fan following.

The actor mentioned during an interview earlier that it took him a long to prepare to perfectly shoot his entry scene in War. It was simple yet had to make a mark which needed all the efforts.

As the actor stepped out of the helicopter and onto the ground, all eyes were on him. As he took his first step, time seemed to slow down. All that could be heard was the sound of his footsteps echoing against the pavement. Each stride was deliberate and confident, as if he was the only person in the world that mattered. The wind blew through his hair and his jaw was set in a determined expression, adding to his magnetism. Everyone watching was captivated by his slow motion walk, eagerly waiting to see what he would do next.

In the film Bang Bang too, Hrithik Roshan’s character, Rajveer Nanda, is also shown walking in slow motion in one scene. As he walks through, the camera captures his smooth and confident gait in slow motion. His relaxed movements and casual demeanor contrast with the tense and chaotic environment around him, creating a sense of cool detachment. The slow motion effect also draws attention to the details of his appealing appearance.

In the movie “Dhoom 2” Hrithik Roshan’s character, Aryan Singh, is seen walking in slow motion where his multiple looks are switching with every step he takes. His slow mo walks are seen multiple times in this movie but this particular scene stands out! It adds an iconic element to a character’s persona and leaves a lasting impression on the audience.

The actor’s slow motion walk is the epitome of style and sophistication. His body language exudes confidence and power, and it is clear that the actor’s walk is hands down unmatchable. What is even more commendable is that they are all in different characters, unique to the film and Hrithik manages to make each one memorable.

It is impossible to not to be captivated by his slow motion walk, which is a testament to his natural charisma and star power. On the workfront, Hrithik Roshan will be seen alongside Deepika Padukone in Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter‘. It is his reunion with the director after the record breaking film, WAR.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.