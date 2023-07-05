Ever since Ronnie Screwvala’s production house RSVP unveiled their upcoming film “Tejas,” featuring the talented Kangana Ranaut in the lead role as Air Force pilot Tejas Gill, the project has been generating immense buzz and excitement among movie enthusiasts. Now, the much-awaited release date has been officially announced.

The team behind Tejas has confirmed that the film will hit theatres nationwide on 20th October.

Tejas revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instill a deep sense of pride in every Indian, showing how our Air Force pilots work tirelessly to defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way.

Written and directed by the talented Sarvesh Mewara, starring Kangana Ranaut in the titular role, the film is all set to be in cinemas on 20th October 2023. For the uninitiated, the film is all set for a clash with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s Ganapath directed by Vikas Bahl.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Emergency, where the actress will portray the character of former PM Indira Gandhi. Directed by the actress herself, the film also features Shreyas Talpade, Anupam Kher and others.

The actress also has P Vasu’s Chandramukhi 2, which also stars Raghava Lawrence in a lead role. In Tejas, the national-award-winning star will be seen portraying the character of an Indian Airforce Pilot. Kangana also has Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, and The Incarnation: Sita under her belt.

