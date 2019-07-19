Tara Sutaria on her Marjaavaan vs Tiger Shroff's War: I don't think it's a clash, they are two different worlds

Tara Sutaria's upcoming film Marjaavaan with Sidharth Malhotra will clash with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War on 2 October but the actor is not worried as she believes both films are different.

Tara made her acting debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's home production Student of the Year 2. The film also featured Tiger and Ananya Pandey.

"Marjaavaan", her second film, is a romantic-action-drama and is slated to release on 2 October, the same day War hits the theatres.

"I don't think it is a clash. I have so much love and respect for Tiger. We are excited to release our film.

"Both are different films, they are two different worlds so you can't compare. I have seen the teaser and I liked it. I am a big fan of both Hrithik and Tiger. And I am excited for both Marjaavaan and War," she told reporters at an event here.

Besides Marjaavaan Tara will be seen in Suniel Shetty's son Ahaan's debut film RX 100, which is directed by Milan Luthria.

