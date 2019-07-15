War teaser: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff parkour through narrow lanes on bikes in YRF's action extravaganza

The first official teaser of Yash Raj Films' upcoming action-packed film, War, has been unveiled. Starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor, the teaser charts the rivalry between the two male leads. From the teaser, it seems that the film will be a dazzling visual extravaganza.

The teaser begins with a motorbike chase scene — both Hrithik and Tiger parkour through the narrow alleyways and crowded buildings in an attempt to outrun each other. Vaani appears briefly and is seen in a beach sequence.

Check out the teaser here

“When you bring two of the biggest and the best action superstars of India in one film and pit them against each other, you need a title that justifies the promise of a massive showdown. Hrithik and Tiger will be seen going at each other ferociously and mercilessly and audiences will want to see who outwits whom in this incredible fight. War is the only title that could have delivered on this big promise and justifies the level of an action spectacle that the film is trying to present to audiences globally,” a statement from Yash Raj Films describes.

The duo will share the screen space for the first time in the Siddharth Anand directorial. In a previous interview, Hrithik spoke about working with Tiger in the film. "After doing movies like Kaabil and Super 30, I needed a force that would drive me to be my best. I was getting too complacent, and I felt only Tiger had the power to stand in front of me and make me look like a piece of sh*t. I don't think anyone else would've ignited me the way he has," he told GQ. He added that he is now open to starring in "two-hero films and ensembles" and also in smaller films.

Not much is known about War, which is less than three months away from release. This was a creative decision from the makers in a bid to build curiosity. "A film like the one I am doing with Hrithik Sir is definitely something that could not have been made without one another. It is rare to find the correct permutation and combination and the right script that allows both of us to express our potential in our respective ways," Tiger told Indo Asian News Service in a recent statement.

War is supposed to hit screens on 2 October.

