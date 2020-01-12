Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior box office collection: Ajay Devgn, Kajol's historical drama earns Rs 35.67 cr in two days

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which marks the onscreen reunion of Ajay Devgn and Kajol after a long gap, has earned a total of Rs 35.67 crore in its two day run. Directed by Om Raut, the film had a healthy opening with Rs 15.10 crore. On Day 2, the earnings increased significantly with the film making Rs 20.57 crore.

Trade analysts noted that Tanhaji has been a hit across metros, mutliplexes and single screens. It has been performing exceedingly well in Maharashtra. Tanhaji is competing for audience with Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak and Rajinikanth's Darbar.

Featuring Devgn as the valiant Maratha warrior Subedar Tanhaji Malusare, the film charts the heroic character's journey through the Battle of Sinhagad in 1670 AD. Saif Ali Khan plays the role of antagonist Uday Bhan Singh in the film. Kajol is seen as the Maratha warrior's wife, Savitribai.

#Tanhaji roars on Day 2... Metros *and* mass belt, multiplexes *and* single screens, #Tanhaji is simply remarkable... #Maharashtra is record-smashing... Other circuits - decent on Day 1 - join the celebrations on Day 2... Fri 15.10 cr, Sat 20.57 cr. Total: ₹ 35.67 cr. #India biz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 12, 2020

The film also stars Sharad Kelkar, Jagapathi Babu, Devdutta Nage, Pankaj Tripathi, Neha Sharma, Ajinkya Deo, Kailash Waghmare, Hardik Sangani, Luke Kenny, and Vipul G in supporting roles.

Despite the strong box office response, Tanhaji has only received lukewarm reviews. Devansh Sharma for Firstpost writes, "The real meat of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is the climactic strike and ensuing battle. The rest of the narrative falls weak in relation on grounds of both engagement and significance."

Devgn had earlier confessed his production house, Ajay Devgn FFilms, is looking to develop a franchise based on the warriors in history, who have not got their day under the sun. That is when the idea of Tanhaji Malusare came to the actor-director duo. The actor emphasised the idea to build a franchise is to essentially take these Indian stories to global audiences.

