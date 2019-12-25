Ajay Devgn's next period drama after Tanhaji to be based on Amish Tripathi's upcoming book about King Suheldev

In a recent interview with Mirror, Ajay Devgn reveals plans of his next film, his inspiration behind upcoming period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and the probable films he is looking at in the future.

Ajay confesses his production house is looking for developing a franchise based on the warriors in history, who have not got their day under the sun. That is when the idea of Tanhaji Malusare came to director Om Raut and Ajay. The actor emphasises the idea to build a franchise is to essentially take these Indian stories to global audiences.

Ajay further says the next subject in the franchise would be inspired by King Suheldev, who defeated Mahmud of Ghazni’s army in Bahraich (in present-day Uttar Pradesh) in 11th century AD. Ghazni had infamously raised the Somnath Temple to the ground, when Suheldev defeated their armies and rebuilt it. The film will be based on Amish Tripathi's next book the author is currently writing.

The actor also opens up on the process of creating the narrative structure of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, especially since there was no bound historical material on it. Ajay tells Mirror, "While you may know the beginning, the middle and the end, you don’t know the process. For that, the writers and director had to imagine and create drama that is larger than life, connects with and inspires people, but at the same time, doesn’t get typically filmi."

On his upcoming projects, Ajay says Neeraj Pandey’s Chanakya, in which he plays a modern-day teacher, philosopher and strategist, has gotten pushed slightly. The team will begin shooting in mid-2020.

The actor also discusses his plans as a director. He says he is currently in the process of writing something, and can therefore not reveal much abut it.

