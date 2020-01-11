Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan's epic drama, makes Rs 15.10 cr on opening day

Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan-starrer high-octane period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released in theatres this past Friday, along with Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey-starrer Chhapaak.

The film, directed by Om Raut, has witnessed a healthy box office outcome on the first day of its release, making Rs 15.10 crore. According to trade analysts, Tanhaji started picking up in the latter part of the day, and has been performing exceedingly well in Maharashtra. It is expected to continue its upward trend during the weekend as well.

Featuring Devgn as the valiant Maratha warrior Subedar Tanhaji Malusare, the film charts the heroic character's journey through the Battle of Sinhagad in 1670 AD.

Saif Ali Khan plays the role of antagonist Uday Bhan Singh in the film. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior sees Kajol reunite with Devgn onscreen after over a decade. She is seen as the Maratha warrior's wife Savitribai.

The film also stars Sharad Kelkar, Jagapathi Babu, Devdutta Nage, Pankaj Tripathi, Neha Sharma, Ajinkya Deo, Kailash Waghmare, Hardik Sangani, Luke Kenny, and Vipul G in supporting roles.

Ajay had earlier confessed his production house, Ajay Devgn FFilms, is looking to develop a franchise based on the warriors in history, who have not got their day under the sun. That is when the idea of Tanhaji Malusare came to Raut and Ajay. The actor emphasised the idea to build a franchise is to essentially take these Indian stories to global audiences.

