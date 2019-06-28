Tamannaah Bhatia to replace Mouni Roy in Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Bole Chudiyan

Days after Mouni Roy exited Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Bole Chudiyan citing unprofessional behaviour, the makers have roped in Tamannaah Bhatia as the female lead. The Houseful actress shared her excitement on being part of the new project and revealed that the film’s story attracted her.

"I'm looking forward to this project. The script is good and this is the first time I will be attempting such a multi-layered character in a mainstream Bollywood film. What really caught my attention was the story, which revolves around a relevant issue," Mouni was quoted as saying by Times Now.

The actress even took to her Twitter account to share the news with her fans.

Directed by Nawazuddin’s brother Shamas Siddiqui, the film will be produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiran Bhatia. Nawazuddin opened up about Tamannaah’s entry to the cast of Bole Chudiyan and told the publication that he is happy that she has joined the film and he feels she is the right choice for the role. He said he believes the actress will bring some spark and dedication as the female lead.

Apart from the two actors, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap will also feature in the film in a pivotal role. He opened up on the project in a statement given to DNA: "I am doing the film but that’s all I know for now. This is the first time Nawaz has asked me to do anything and I trust him." Earlier in March this year, Nawazuddin shared his excitement on Twitter over collaborating with Mouni Roy.

I am really excited to work with the very beautiful and talented @roymouni Hope to spread some fragrance of romance on screen #BoleChudiyan @woodpeckermovi1 @ShamasSiddiqui @zaverikiran9#RajeshBhatia pic.twitter.com/0zy9885aFK — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) March 11, 2019

Nawazuddin was last seen in Ritesh Batra's Photograph with Sanya Malhotra. Mouni had featured in Romeo Akbar Walter and will next be seen inMade In China and Brahmastra.

Updated Date: Jun 28, 2019 13:31:12 IST