Made in China: Rajkummar Rao introduces his character from upcoming film with Mouni Roy

Actor Rajkummar Rao introduced his and actress Mouni Roy's characters in the forthcoming film Made In China.

Rao on 17 September shared his photograph in a striped shirt and Mouni's in green sari.

The upcoming film is touted as a hilarious take on a struggling Gujarati businessman and the bizarre journey he undertakes to become a successful entrepreneur.

Boman Irani also stars in the film, marking his third association with producer Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films after Being Cyrus and Cocktail. Directed by National Award winner, Gujarati filmmaker Mikhail Musale, it will hit the screens on Independence Day 2019, clashing with Ayan Mukeji's Brahmastra. It was reported earlier that Made in China will be shot primarily in Ahmedabad and across China.

Rao was recently seen alongside Shradhha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurana in Amar Kaushik's directorial Stree. The film crossed the 100 crore club in within three weeks. Roy, known for her role in television shows like Naagin, made her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar in the sports drama Gold, directed by Reema Kagti.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Sep 17, 2018 18:09 PM