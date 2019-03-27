Tamannaah Bhatia reveals she bagged her debut Telugu film in the middle of her board exams

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who has been in the showbiz industry since her early teens, opened up about her professional life in an episode of Famously Filmfare, reports mid-day.

Talking about her first break in Telugu industry, Tamannaah revealed that she was approached by Mohan Babu during her board exams. "After I wrote my board exams, I got a call from Mr Mohan Babu. He called me and told me about this movie. I said, 'Sir, sorry, I'm writing my board exams and I will come to Hyderabad after writing. He said, 'No, we have to do the casting now and announce the film (sic)," said Tamannaah. However, due to her exam schedule, it was impossible for Tamannaah to go to Hyderabad.

Hence, the producers traveled to her place and got her signed on for her debut film — Sri. "It was really sweet of him. He came down with Dashrath Sir. They met me and signed me on for my first Telugu film," the actress added.

When asked about her take on item songs, the actress confessed that she doesn't see anything wrong with it. She further revealed that unlike popular opinion that actors do item numbers only because they don't have substantial roles, is completely wrong. "I don't want to do it when people think it's not a good thing to do because I love doing it. I love watching those songs. Those songs are an inspiration," said Tamannaah, as quoted by Mid-day.

On the work front, Tamannaah has done several Bollywood movies like Humshakals, Entertainment and Himmatwala.

She had played the female lead in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning and had returned to play a prominent part in Baahubali: The Conclusion. Tamannaah has quite a few big projects lined up in the South Indian film industry including Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Devi 2 among others.

Watch the teaser of Tamannaah's interview here.

Updated Date: Mar 27, 2019 17:45:28 IST