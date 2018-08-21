You are here:

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy teaser: Chiranjeevi plays an impassioned freedom fighter in this period drama

The first teaser for Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is now out.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a highly anticipated movie as it chronicles the epic story of Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. It has also gained a lot of public attention as it is being directed by Surender Reddy, popular for helming the Kick franchise. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is being produced by Ram Charan at a whopping budget of Rs 150 crore.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy stars Chiranjeevi as Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, Amitabh Bachchan as Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy's Guru, Vijay Sethupathi as Narasimha Reddy's trusted aid Obbaya, Nayanthara as Narasimha Reddy's wife Raajakumaari Nayana Devi, Tamannaah as Thamizh, and Sudeep, Jagapathi Babu, Huma Qureshi and Ravi Kishan.

Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is releasing in 4 languages: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. It is scheduled to release sometime next year.

You can watch the teaser here:

