Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy teaser: Chiranjeevi plays an impassioned freedom fighter in this period drama
The first teaser for Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is now out.
We take immense pride in presenting to you the Teaser of Mega Star Chiranjeevi's #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy.#SyeRaaJourneyBegins #SyeRaa #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi #SyeRaaTeaser @DirSurender @ItsAmitTrivedi @RathnaveluDop @sreekar_prasad #RamCharan https://t.co/QJsQj7Fame
— Konidela Pro Company (@KonidelaPro) August 21, 2018
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a highly anticipated movie as it chronicles the epic story of Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. It has also gained a lot of public attention as it is being directed by Surender Reddy, popular for helming the Kick franchise. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is being produced by Ram Charan at a whopping budget of Rs 150 crore.
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy stars Chiranjeevi as Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, Amitabh Bachchan as Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy's Guru, Vijay Sethupathi as Narasimha Reddy's trusted aid Obbaya, Nayanthara as Narasimha Reddy's wife Raajakumaari Nayana Devi, Tamannaah as Thamizh, and Sudeep, Jagapathi Babu, Huma Qureshi and Ravi Kishan.
Witness an epic story of bravery, perseverance and freedom! Happy Birthday #Chiranjeevi ji, may you continue to grace us with your talent. Teaser out now: https://t.co/cIHawGof5S#SyeRaa #SyeRaaJourneyBegins #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy #HBDMegastarChiranjeevi #SyeRaaTeaser — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) August 21, 2018
Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is releasing in 4 languages: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. It is scheduled to release sometime next year.
You can watch the teaser here:
Updated Date: Aug 21, 2018 12:41 PM