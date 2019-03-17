Tamannaah on working with Sajid Khan on Himmatwala, Humshakals: 'Never treated me in any bad way'

Tamannaah Bhatia, who has been away from Bollywood for quite some time now, says that she was never treated in an untoward way and she had felt completely comfortable working with Sajid Khan. Tamannaah worked with Sajid, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by several women, on films such as Himmatwala and Humshakals.

“For me, it has always been about the script and what’s the kind of film that I am working on. When I worked with Sajid, unfortunately, none of our films did well. He never treated me in any bad way and I was completely comfortable working with him. Everyone has a different experience and everybody is entitled to their own opinion and experience," Tamannaah told Deccan Chronicle.

Speaking about the #MeToo movement, Tamannaah said that the movement is not limited to just the film industries, adding that it is imperative to create awareness to help combat sexual harassment at workplaces.

She also added that no one can be forced to do something against their will in the film industry or worldwide. She said that she does not understand when people complain that they have been forced to do something, as mature individuals 'can make a choice.'

Updated Date: Mar 17, 2019 12:35:22 IST