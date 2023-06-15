Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are coming together for Netflix’s Lust Stories 2 and it’s said they began seeing each other during the making of this anthology. In an interview with Film Companion, Bhatia did confirm the relationship and called Varma her happy place. And now, while speaking to India Today, she spoke about marriage.

She said, “I feel you should get married when you want to get married. Marriage is a big responsibility. It’s not a party. It takes a lot of work, and so is having a plant, having a dog, or having kids. So when you are ready for a responsibility like that which is important then you do it.”

She added, “When I started working years back it was like an actress’s career span was only for 8-10 years. So I did the math and was like by the age of 30 I would have finished working, married, and would have two kids. I had not planned post-30. So, when I actually became 30 years old, I realised that I am just born, it was like a purna janam, I felt like a brand new baby.”

On her no-kissing policy

She told Film Companion, “I was that audience that would get awkward and I was that audience that ‘main ye kabhi nahi karungi’, ‘Main kabhi nahi kiss karungi on screen. Because India is huge and there are so many parts of India that still needs to evolve. There is a lot of evolution that has happened already, thanks to even internet and social media, everyone has information on their fingertips but I do feel like- because everyone’s consuming so much content-I felt like as an actor, I don’t want this to be something that is holding me back.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.