Rumours regarding Tamannaah Bhatia’s relationship with Vijay Varma have been going on since the past few months. Bhatia and Varma are collaborating for Netflix’s Lust Stories 2. In an interview recently, the actress spoke about how things changed for her post working in the anthology. It seems she did confirm the same. Speaking to Film Companion, Bhatia revealed, “He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very very organically. He is someone who came to me with all his guard down.”

She added, “Then, it became very easy for me to put all my guard down. With high achieving women, we have this problem, that we think we have to work hard for everything. When something is so simple and you don’t have to walk on eggshells to just be yourself because I think in India we also have this that a woman has to change her entire life for someone. If you have to find a partner you might have to physically move or do so many things that serve that person’s understanding but I was like I have created a world for myself and here there’s a person who actually understood that world without me doing anything. He’s a person who I care about deeply and yeah, he’s my happy place.”

About Lust Stories 2

Lust Stories 2 comes with a phenomenal talent pedigree including, the 4 remarkable directors helming this anthology (Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma to Sujoy Ghosh) and a brilliant ensemble cast (Amruta Shubhash, Angad Bedi, Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tillotama Shome and Vijay Varma)

