Tamannaah Bhatia has been a part of the film industry for over 18 years now. In these many years, she has never gone bold or done a kissing scene in her career, until a certain Lust Stories 2 happened that stars Vijay Varma opposite her. The anthology will stream on Netflix from June 29 onwards. In an interview with Film Companion, while speaking about breaking her no-kissing policy, Bhatia stated, “I was that audience that would get awkward and I was that audience that ‘main ye kabhi nahi karungi’, ‘Main kabhi nahi kiss karungi on screen.”

She added, “Because India is huge and there are so many parts of India that still needs to evolve. There is a lot of evolution that has happened already, thanks to even internet and social media, everyone has information on their fingertips but I do feel like- because everyone’s consuming so much content-I felt like as an actor, I don’t want this to be something that is holding me back.”

The actress also revealed, “And this was purely a creative endeavour. Abhi 18 saal ke baad I am not trying to be famous, you know. Like that’s not my endeavour or driving force.”

Netflix is gearing up for Lust Stories 2 that stars Neena Gupta, Kajol, Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mrunal Thakur, and Angad Bedi in crucial roles. The promo of the show that was shared by Netflix has the actors of the sequel having a ball with the content they’ll get to play around with, especially Bhatia and Varma.

Reading the script, Varma asks, ‘Am I the face of lust?’ further adding, ‘I think I’m the face of lust.’ Tamannaah is surprised to find ‘more than a kissing’ scene. Kajol says, “You mean Love Stories 2, right?” Neena Gupta says, “I love lust!” but she is told, “Madam daadiji ka role hai” to which she replies, “So? Daadiji can’t lust or what?”

