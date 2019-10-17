Taika Waititi reacts to Martin Scorsese's Marvel dig: 'Of course it's cinema! It's at the movies'

Taika Waititi recently commented on Martin Scorsese's comparison of Marvel films with theme parks. Scorsese has been under fire for saying that the superhero films do not capture the true essence of cinema. Waititi directed Thor: Ragnarok (2017), and will helm the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder.

In an interaction with The Associated Press, Waititi said, "Well, it's too late for them to change the name to Marvel Tic Universe. Of course it's cinema! It's at the movies. It's in cinemas... (points to the camera)...near you!"

Watch the snippet here

"Of course it's cinema! It's at the movies." Director Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) of "Thor: Ragnarok" and "Jojo Rabbit" responds to Martin Scorsese's criticism of Marvel movies as "not cinema." pic.twitter.com/nawpRK6FTl — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) October 15, 2019

Scorsese's comments were criticised by James Gunn, Robert Downey Jr, Joss Whedon, and even Samuel L Jackson, who pointed "everybody doesn’t like his stuff either.”

C Robert Cargill, who wrote the screenplay for Doctor Strange, called Scorsese a "genius," but said, "Anyone who thinks Marvel is only trying to make theme park rides is being unjust and cynical."

Many celebrities have criticised Marvel films in the past too, including director James Cameron and HBO late-night host Bill Maher. Recently, Jennifer Aniston said Marvel films are responsible for the diminishing quality of movie experience.

Scorsese reiterated his dislike of Marvel films at BFI London Film Festival, where his gangster drama, The Irishman, was the closing film. "It's not cinema, it’s something else. We shouldn’t be invaded by it. We need cinemas to step up and show films that are narrative films," said the filmmaker at a press conference on 13 October.

Meanwhile, Waititi was last seen in his World War II satirical black comedy, Jojo Rabbit. He wrote, directed, and starred in the film alongside Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie, Waititi, Rebel Wilson, Stephen Merchant, Alfie Allen, Sam Rockwell, and Scarlett Johansson. Jojo Rabbit had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on 8 September.

Updated Date: Oct 17, 2019 14:56:03 IST