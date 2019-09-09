You are here:

Jojo Rabbit early reactions: Taika Waititi's WWII satire lauded for its 'funny, bittersweet and unapologetically unique' story

FP Staff

Sep 09, 2019 10:20:50 IST

Taika Waititi's black comedy Jojo Rabbit had its world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival 2019 (TIFF) on 8 September. The first reactions from critics have been overwhelmingly positive, with many even calling it a strong contender for the upcoming awards season.

A still from Jojo Rabbit. YouTube

Written and directed by Waititi, the World War II satire is based on Christine Leunens's book Caging Skies. The story revolves around Jojo Betzler (Roman Griffin Davis), a young boy who longs to be part of the Hitler Youth (an organisation set up to train young men in Nazi ideology), and whose imaginary friend is Adolf Hitler (Waititi). He discovers his mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic and, after initially trying to find ways to get rid of her, begins to see her as human.

Here are some of the reactions.

Jojo Rabbit also stars Sam Rockwell and Rebel Wilson as Nazi officials. Stephen Merchant and Game of Thrones alum Alfie Allen will be seen in pivotal roles as well. The film hits theatres on 18 October.

Updated Date: Sep 09, 2019 10:20:50 IST

