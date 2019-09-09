Jojo Rabbit early reactions: Taika Waititi's WWII satire lauded for its 'funny, bittersweet and unapologetically unique' story

Taika Waititi's black comedy Jojo Rabbit had its world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival 2019 (TIFF) on 8 September. The first reactions from critics have been overwhelmingly positive, with many even calling it a strong contender for the upcoming awards season.

Written and directed by Waititi, the World War II satire is based on Christine Leunens's book Caging Skies. The story revolves around Jojo Betzler (Roman Griffin Davis), a young boy who longs to be part of the Hitler Youth (an organisation set up to train young men in Nazi ideology), and whose imaginary friend is Adolf Hitler (Waititi). He discovers his mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their attic and, after initially trying to find ways to get rid of her, begins to see her as human.

Here are some of the reactions.

Few movies this year could have gone as wrong as JOJO RABBIT, so it’s a testament to Taika that somehow, he pulled it off. The movie played like gangbusters tonight at TIFF and despite its high whimsy, could become a serious awards contender — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) September 9, 2019

#JoJoRabbit is one of the more absurd coming-of-age stories I’ve seen. Funny, bittersweet and unapologetically unique, Taika Waititi continues to prove he is among the most exciting and original voices telling stories right now #TIFF19 pic.twitter.com/Ml1e43wHK7 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) September 9, 2019

JOJO RABBIT: It is with a heavy heart that I admit child actors can be good... but only in Taika Waititi movies. — kateyrich (@kateyrich) September 9, 2019

JOJO RABBIT is the second film I’ve seen in 24 hours where a director who’s made a franchise movie used his clout to make a weird, oddball, personal passion project. It gives you hope. Also this thing is fucking amazing. #TIFF19 — David Fear (@davidlfear) September 9, 2019

JOJO RABBIT: Hilarious, heartfelt, and often incredibly dark. A truly unique film that deserves to be celebrated. #TIFF19 — Chris Evangelista @ TIFF (@cevangelista413) September 9, 2019

JOJO RABBIT is very sweet and very funny. The cast is great but the movie belongs Roman Griffin Davis and Thomasin McKenzie. They’re amazing. #TIFF19 — Matt Goldberg (@MattGoldberg) September 9, 2019

#JojoRabbit : Taika Waititi knocks it out of der park with the meaningful lunacy of his anti-hate satire. Title 10-year-old, a Nazi in training with Hitler as an imaginary friend, has something to learn: love conquers hate, and laughter makes it easier. #TIFF19 pic.twitter.com/V1eI5QFLvG — Peter Howell (@peterhowellfilm) September 9, 2019

Jojo Rabbit is simply wonderful. A coming-of-age tale told through the lens of fascism. Hilarious, clever, sensitive. Taika Waititi is so good at directing kids. — Matt Jacobs (@tarantallegra) September 9, 2019

This guy @TaikaWaititi sure knows how to make a movie. Also the kid lead in #JojoRabbit is incredible. #TIFF19pic.twitter.com/aeTKqLc2HJ — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) September 9, 2019

Jojo Rabbit also stars Sam Rockwell and Rebel Wilson as Nazi officials. Stephen Merchant and Game of Thrones alum Alfie Allen will be seen in pivotal roles as well. The film hits theatres on 18 October.

Updated Date: Sep 09, 2019 10:20:50 IST