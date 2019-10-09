Robert Downey Jr responds to Martin Scorsese's comments on Marvel films not being cinema: 'It plays in theaters'

Robert Downey Jr, the most prominent face from Disney juggernaut Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), has responded to filmmaker Martin Scorsese's criticism of superhero movies.

The veteran filmmaker ruffled feathers when he said in a recent interview that he do not consider "Marvel movies" as "cinema" and finds them lacking on the "emotional and psychological experiences".

Downey, who portrayed superhero Iron Man in Marvel Studios' money-minting MCU, addressed the veteran filmmaker's remarks during his appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

"I'll tell you the truth, I didn''t expect (MCU) to become what it became and it is this very large, multi-headed Hydra at this point. I've always had other interests, and according to Scorsese, it's not cinema so I have to take a look at that, you know?" the 54-year-old actor said.

Downey emphasised that the Marvel movies do play in theatres and are doing well at the box office. He proceeded to mostly brush off the remark, saying he doesn't think Scorsese really cares that much, but the show host Stern said that he believed the The Irishman director didn't like the movies and others in the industry had the same feeling, which is why Downey was never nominated for an Oscar for his work as Stark.

"I'm so glad you brought this up because there was some talk about (putting my name forth for an acting Oscar), and I said 'let's not'. Doing (the MCU films) was their own reward. I don't know that it's time or if I am the guy ... to have the Academy recognize," said the actor.

Downey Jr also downplayed Stern's suggestion that Scorsese is "upset" about the success of Marvel films.

Before the actor, Samuel L Jackson, Joss Whedon, James Gunn, Peter Ramsey and Leigh Whannell had responded to Scorsese's comments.

Updated Date: Oct 09, 2019 15:39:59 IST