Tabu to reportedly make a guest appearance in Bharat co-star Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 12

Actress Tabu is reportedly scheduled to make an appearance in Bigg Boss season 12, reports DNA. The actress has been on the sets of the Salman Khan-hosted show on previous editions, especially during the promotions of films like Fitoor and Golmaal Again. The report adds that the makers are planning on including a special segment for the episode between Khan and Tabu as the duo are set to portray siblings in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat.

Tabu will also feature in AndhaDhun, which is slated to hit theatres on 5 October. Sriram Raghavan's directorial, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Tabu, revolves around the narrative of a blind pianist and the consequences that unfold after a series of mysterious events.

Having spoken about her character in the film, Tabu had earlier said that Raghavan's narrative manages to portray people in certain head-spaces at certain junctures of their life, making it impossible to summarise the story in a single line. According to the actress, the oddities of the characters make them even more real.

She had also mentioned that working with Salman on the sets of Bharat was like working with family as the both of them shared a long legacy of films including Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999) and Jai Ho (2014).

Updated Date: Sep 27, 2018 17:36 PM