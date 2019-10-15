Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Disha Vakani aka Daya Ben returns to shoot for special segment

After a hiatus of almost two years, Disha Vakani has returned on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to shoot for a special Navaratri episode. The actress, however, is not returning to the show for good, at least for the time being, according to Vakani's husband Mayur Pandya.

Pandya, in a statement to PinkVilla, has confirmed that the deal between the show's makers and Disha is still underway, hence the actress will not be returning permanently on the series. "She has shot for a portion of the episode, but our talks with the makers still remain unresolved. So, she will not return to the show for good. We are hoping that we reach an amicable solution.”

Asit Kumarr Modi, the producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is also hopeful that Vakani will make her comeback on the show. He told the publication that the team has been in negotiations with Vanaki for months now, and "hope to reach a solution soon."

Popularly known by her iconic character Daya in the comedy TV series, Vakani quit the show in April 2019. Kumarr had confirmed that they were beginning to audition other actresses for Daya's part. Asit revealed, “There are women who take maternity breaks and then resume work. We have given Disha leave and now we cannot wait more so will have to start looking for a new Dayaben. We will have to replace her, for the audience who have waiting for Daya’s return. And as it’s said, the show must go on (sic).”

The actress took a break back in 2017 after delivering a baby and was expected to resume the shoot after a few months. However, in July 2018, the makers hinted that she was not ready to return to the show since she wanted to take care of her growing daughter. In September 2018, a comeback sequence featuring Vakani was shot, which incidentally got leaked too. In January 2019, rumours started doing the rounds that Vakani may quit the show altogether, but the producers and the actor did not issue any statements at the time.

Updated Date: Oct 15, 2019 15:21:09 IST