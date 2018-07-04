You are here:

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Daya Ben, actress Disha Vakani, hints at quitting show

FP Staff

Jul,04 2018 12:53:22 IST

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has always featured in the top ten shows of BARC India's viewership list. The show's characters, mainly Jethalal and Daya Ben have always entertained audiences, compelling them to stay hooked for more than 2500 episodes of the show.

Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani in a still from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Image from Facebook

As per a report by Times Now, Daya Ben's character has been keeping off the show ever since actress Disha Vakani, who plays the role, became pregnant in November 2017. Disha gave birth to a baby girl and has been quite involved with motherhood ever since. However, fans of the show have continued yearning for her presence on-screen in Taarak Mehta.

Daya Ben's ardent viewership was such, that the producers of the show had taken close shots of the actress before she went in for her maternity leave in September 2017, reports Mid-Day. They later used the shots as add-ons for later episodes.

Recently, Disha posted a picture of herself on the sets of Taarak Mehta on her Instagram profile. Her statement which went along with the picture hinted at a possible quit from the show.

Disha posted a still of hers from the show and wrote:

