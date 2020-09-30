Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Priya Ahuja tests positive for coronavirus

Priya Ahuja's diagnosis has not stalled the filming of Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as she wasn't shooting due to her maternity break

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Priya Ahuja has been diagnosed with COVID-19. The television personality became one of the many Hindi show actors to have contracted the virus.

Priya plays the role of Rita Reporter in the popular SAB TV show. This news comes after she delivered her first child Ardaas in November last year. Priya is married to the show's director Malav Rajda.

She wrote about her condition on social media. Her situation has however not stopped the shoot for the show as she was not shooting recently due to her maternity break.

The actress said in an Instagram post that it was her duty to inform everyone that she has tested positive.

She asked people who came in contact with her in the last couple of days to get tested. She wrote that she was not shooting currently and she was “at home all this while” and “still got this virus.” Priya urged everyone to keep themselves safe and wear their masks. The actress ended the note by urging all to pray for her health, along with her newborn child.

Read her post below



Her Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-stars were quick to respond. Dilip Joshi aka Jetha Lal, Samay Shah aka Gogi, and Jheel Mehta aka Sonu commented on the post and wished for her quick recovery. While Dilip commented, “Will definitely pray for your speedy recovery Priya”, Samay wrote, “Get well soon”. Jheel said, “Take care, didi. Hope to see you have a speedy recovery,” under her Instagram post.

Her husband also commented on the post. He said, “Get well soon my champ.”