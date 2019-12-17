Taapsee Pannu's Thappad to now release on 28 February, 2020; Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia's Nikamma slated for 5 June, 2020

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's next, Thappad, featuring Taapsee Pannu, will release on 28 February next year. The movie was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on 6 March, 2020, during the International Women's Day weekend.

Taking to Twitter, the actor revealed the first look of her character in the film, which reportedly chronicles the story of a woman who walks out of a marriage after her husband slaps her.

Check out her announcement tweet here

#Thappad

Reuniting with the man who has taken ‘reinventing’ to some other level.... @anubhavsinha ,

looking forward to show you all on

28 Feb 2020.

Produced by @itsBhushanKumar & @anubhavsinha ,

Thappad will release on 28 Feb,2020@tseries #BenarasMediaWorks pic.twitter.com/mErqWZqhgS — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) December 16, 2019

The actor, known for films such as Pink, Mulk and Badla, had earlier called Thappad "an ode to India women" and described it as a film that "explores gender dynamics in relationships." Thappad reunites Taapsee and Sinha after their critically acclaimed social drama, Mulk. It featured Rishi Kapoor, Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. and was jointly produced by Deepak Mukut and Anubhav Sinha.

Meanwhile, the release date of Nikamma has also been announced. Featuring Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actor Abhimanyu Dassani (also the son of actress Bhagyashree), Shirley Setia (singer-social media sensation) and Shilpa Shetty Kundra, the film has been slated for 5 June, 2020. The film's release will coincide with Kiara Advani's Indoo Ki Jawaani at the theatres, which is also scheduled for the same day. Dubbed an action entertainer, Nikamma has been directed by Sabbir Khan (helmer of such films as Heropanti and Baaghi). It will mark Setia's debut in Hindi films.

Check out the announcement here

Chal pada hai #Nikamma apni Heroine ke saath. Get ready to see us in a power-packed entertainer, in cinemas near you on June 5, 2020!@Abhimannyu_D@TheShilpaShetty@sabbir24x7@sonypicsindiapic.twitter.com/VogEzXSy5f — Shirley Setia (@ShirleySetia) December 17, 2019

Nikamma has been backed by Sony Pictures Intl Prod and Sabbir Khan Films. (With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 17, 2019 11:28:22 IST