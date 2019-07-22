Nikamma: Abhimanyu Dassani, debutante Shirley Setia gear up for 2020 action entertainer

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actor Abhimanyu Dassani (also the son of actress Bhagyashree) and Shirley Setia (singer-social media sensation) will soon feature in action entertainer Nikamma. Directed by Sabbir Khan (helmer of Heropanti and Baaghi), Nikamma will be Setia's silver screen debut.

The makers are eyeing a Summer 2020 release for the film. Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on social media with the first look. Dressed in a casual brown t-shirt and ripped jeans, Abhimanyu perfectly complements Shirley, who sports an all-jeans ensemble.

#Nikamma... Directed by Sabbir Khan... Produced by Sony Pictures Intl Prod and Sabbir Khan Films... 2020 release.

Talking about the film Abhimanyu says in a statement, "The belief that Sabbir sir and Sony Pictures have shown in me is exhilarating plus this genre brings a whole set of challenges that are very exciting." Shirley seconds these emotions and says," I couldn't have asked for a better launch and I am glad that my first foray into Bollywood is a prestigious association with an international studio and Sabbir Sir, who has successfully launched such exciting talent in the industry."

On the work front, Dassani's last outing with the Vasan Bala directorial was praised across the board for its quirky narrative and amazing music. Meanwhile, Indo-Kiwi singer Shirley Setia recently collaborated with Christopher Comstock, known professionally as Marshmello, on 'Biba', which released on 1 February. Composed by Pritam, and featuring Setia and Shah Rukh in a cameo appearance, 'Biba' is Marshmello's first Hindi song.

Setia, also known by the pseudonym "Pyjama Popstar", is famous for her covers of popular Bollywood songs. She moved to Mumbai from Auckland in 2016 to pursue a career in music, writes The Hindu.

Nikamma will be backed by Sony Pictures Intl Prod and Sabbir Khan Films. It is slated to release in Summer 2020.

