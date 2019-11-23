You are here:

Indoo Ki Jawani: Kiara Advani, Aditya Seal, Mallika Dua finish filming Abir Sengupta's romantic comedy

Actor Kiara Advani has completed shooting for her upcoming movie Indoo Ki Jawani.

The actor took to Instagram Stories on Thursday to share photos and videos from the wrap party.

Kiara can be seen cutting a cake along with co-stars Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua, and the crew.

Described as a coming-of-age comedy, Indoo Ki Jawani will see Kiara playing the title role of a feisty girl from Ghaziabad whose left and right swipes with a dating app results in hilarious chaos.

Directed by debutant filmmaker Abir Sengupta, the film commenced shoot in Lucknow in October. The film marks the sixth collaboration between T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, after Airlift, Satyameva Jayate, Batla House, Marjaavaan (which releases on 15 November), and Satyameva Jayate 2 (which releases on 2 October). Indoo Ki Jawani will also mark the production debut of Electric Apples.

Kiara earlier said in a statement, "I am super excited to begin shooting for Indoo. I’ve been prepping for the character ever since I signed the film, and it’s finally time to live her! Indoo is a part of every young Indian girl. She’s endearing, lovable, and quirky. Looking forward to work with the teams at Emmay, T-Series, and Electric Apples as we all strive to put our best foot forward to deliver a cracking entertainer."

The makers had announced Indoo Ki Jawani is slated to hit theatres next year on 5 June.

Updated Date: Nov 23, 2019 09:48:13 IST