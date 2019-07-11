Saand Ki Aankh teaser: Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar play the world's oldest, and most savage, sharpshooters

The teaser of Saand Ki Aankh, featuring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar, is filled with humourous yet poignant moments. The biopic is dedicated to the world's oldest sharpshooters, Chandro (86) and Prakashi Tomar (82).

The trailer begins with a slow-motion shot of the two walking down, immediately giving viewers a sense of the duo's no-nonsense, bad-a** attitude. Hailing from a remote Indian village, the two women are shown oscillating between a strict, orthodox household, which demands women cover their faces, and taking aim for a competition. in the very next scene.

Special mention to a scene where Taapsee's character confesses that while taking aim, she refuses to be like Arjun and go for the bird's eye. "When I take aim, what I only see is 'saand ki aankh'." Bhumi's character is quick to chip in "It's bull's eye."

Watch the teaser of Saand Ki Aankh

Apart from Taapsee and Bhumi, Saand Ki Aankh also features director Prakash Jha and Mukkabaaz actor Viineet Singh in pivotal roles. Set in the hinterlands of Uttar Pradesh, the film went on floors in Meerut in February. Originally titled Womaniya, the film was renamed Saand Ki Aankh, following a title rights dispute.

The film is being jointly produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar. It will also mark the directorial debut of writer Tushar Hiranandani, who has penned the dialogues of Main Tera Hero, Ek Villain, and Half Girlfriend. It is slated to release this Diwali, along with Farhad Samji's ensemble comedy Housefull 4.

Updated Date: Jul 11, 2019 11:44:36 IST