T-Series now in Guinness Book of World Records for becoming first YouTube channel to cross 100 mn subscribers

After quashing Swedish videogames reviewer PewDiePie's mammoth subscription numbers on YouTube, T-Series has now gotten a mention in the Guinness Book of World Records, reports their official page. It now holds the record for the first YouTube channel to have crossed 100 million subscribers.

This essentially beats PewDiePie's record, even though he was the first YouTuber to have reached 50 million subscribers.

T-series, the report adds, was founded in 2006 and has been witnessing stellar growth in its recent years. It is India's largest music label. It was first founded in 1983 by Gulshan Kumar.

PewDiePie and T-Series have been battling it out since October 2018 for the YouTube crown. PewDiePie, who maintained his lead for five years, was threatened with the increasingly fast subscriber growth of T-Series. The online battle has also increased subscriber count for both channels, with them crossing the 90-million subscriber mark within hours of each other in March. PewDiePie's reign as the world's most popular YouTube channel finally ended by the end of March.

However, conceding his defeat, Felix Kjellberg aka PewDiePie posted a video titled 'Congratulations' while taking a one last jab at his arch rival. It featured multiple accusations against T-Series and its owner Bhushan Kumar, as well as a few personal confessions. Complaints against the Swedish YouTuber’s videos led to the Delhi High Court blocking them in India.

Later, in March, Kumar, the chairman and managing director of T-Series, posted a video on Twitter, appealing the Indian crowd to subscribe to its channel with the #BharatWinsYouTube campaign.

Many Bollywood personalities, including Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Salman Khan as well as singers like Neha Kakkar and Armaan Mallik, have shared their support for T-Series.

Meanwhile, among those that joined the #SubscribeToPewDiePie campaign were Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, who finally delivered on his promise to host the channel's Meme review.

Updated Date: Jun 03, 2019 11:03:00 IST

