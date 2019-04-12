tech2 News Staff

Even after PewDiePie seemingly conceded defeat to T-Series in the subscriber war recently, we still don't see any end to this dramatic relationship between the two. While we thought the last jab at the arch-rival would be PewDiePie's last move, but T-Series has once again got Felix Kjellberg all riled up.

T-Series filed a petition with the Delhi High Court against some of PewDiePie's music videos (read: the diss songs Bitch Lasagna and Congratulations). Now, the court has reviewed these videos and have found them offensive, and have ordered YouTube to pull them down.

Bar&Bench reports, "The Delhi High Court has directed YouTube to remove two songs published by Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie from its platform. The interim order was granted by a Single Judge Bench of Justice Jayant Nath in a suit preferred by T-Series owner Super Cassettes Pvt Ltd., seeking to permanently restrain Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, better known as PewDiePie, from uploading the songs titled ‘T-Series Diss Track/Bitch Lasagna’ and ‘Congratulations’."

PewDiePie vs T-Series: Delhi High Court directs YouTube to remove defamatory songs @pewdiepie @TSeries https://t.co/BCBFkvTQSb — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) April 11, 2019

Reportedly, the court noted that it found the content of the video and the comments on it abusive, vulgar and also racist in nature and that it would be best that it is taken off Youtube.

It was further pointed out that on 7 October 2018, PewDiePie had apologized for posting the first video (T-Series diss video/Bitch Lasagna) when he said that the video was purely for fun and that he wasn't planning to make any more of such videos. However, despite that assurance on 31 March 2019, he uploaded another one called Congratulations, after T-Series was announced the YouTube King.

In the music video, PewDiePie accuses T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar of multiple immoral acts, also referring to a Times of India report which talks about an ongoing investigation against the owner for “[sic]alleged evasion of huge tax and siphoning off hundreds of crores to foreign countries to purchase properties in the names of his employees.”

The Swedish YouTuber has been often slammed by various media outlets for racist jokes and recommendations. Now, PewDiePie, like many YouTubers, incorporates pranks and stunts into his videos.

As of 1 April 2019, T-Series had nearly 92,120,908 subscribers, with Kjellberg's just behind at 92,099,251 subscribers.

