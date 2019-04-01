Monday, April 01, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

T-Series is officially the new YouTube king as PewDiePie concedes defeat

PewDiePie also reflects on himself and thanks his fans in his latest video named 'Congratulations'.

tech2 News StaffApr 01, 2019 13:47:39 IST

The Felix Kjellberg aka PewDiePie vs T-Series YouTube subscriber war just ended. Or did it?

PewDiePie just seemingly conceded defeat to T-Series after the latter overtook him in terms of total subscribers, but not without taking one last jab at his arch rival. Kjellberg has posted yet another music video named "Congratulations" which features multiple accusations against T-Series and its owner Bhushan Kumar, as well as, a few personal confessions.

T-Series is officially the new YouTube king as PewDiePie concedes defeat

Felix Kjellberg aka PewDiePie. Image: Getty

In the music video, PewDiePie accuses Kumar of multiple immoral acts, also referring to a Times of India report which talks about an ongoing investigation against the owner for “[sic]alleged evasion of huge tax and syphoning off hundreds of crores to foreign countries to purchase properties in the names of his employees.”

Kjellberg also reveals in the video that T-Series had apparently sent him a 'cease and desist letter' after his first diss track named "Bitch Lasagna", which was published on 5 October. The Swedish YouTuber refers to this letter to talk about people who file such 'cease and desist' letters to point out a video that is seen as defamatory. Kjellberg states that video's like 'Bitch Lasagna' aren't defamatory at all.

For those wondering, a 'cease and desist' letter is a document sent to an individual or business to stop purportedly illegal activity ("cease") and not to restart it ("desist").

As pointed out in a report by The Verge, PewDiePie has dealt with legal complaints against his videos including copyright strikes and takedown requests in the past. The YouTuber has talked about his displeasure with regards to such legal requests before and using "Congratulations" to take a jab at T-Series does come across as something Kjellberg would do.

But the video isn't an all-out rant against T-Series or all PewDiePie haters. Kjellberg uses "Congratulations" (which has more than 10 million views at the time of writing this), to thank his fans who've stuck with him.

An unusually emotional Kjellberg also reflects on his past problems with alcoholism in the video.

“Ever since I was a nobody, screaming at barrels. This is it, it’s been an adventure. It’s the end of the reign of Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg," he says in the last verse of the song.

As of Monday afternoon, T-Series is the most popular channel on YouTube with nearly 92,120,908 subscribers. Kjellberg's channel is a close second, with 92,099,251 subscribers.

The ongoing competition between the two channels also happens to be the first time in years that a competitor has overtaken PewDiePie. While 'Congratulations' does seemingly appear to be Kjellberg throwing in the towel, the race to 100 million subscribers will still definitely interest both channels, the battle will never end.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App


also see

Buzz Patrol

T-Series races ahead of PewDiePie in the race for No 1 YouTube channel spot, leading by 70,000 subscribers

Mar 30, 2019
T-Series races ahead of PewDiePie in the race for No 1 YouTube channel spot, leading by 70,000 subscribers
PewDiePie vs T-Series: Swedish vlogger briefly dethroned by Indian music label as YouTube's most subscribed channel

NowStreaming

PewDiePie vs T-Series: Swedish vlogger briefly dethroned by Indian music label as YouTube's most subscribed channel

Mar 19, 2019
PUBG ban in India: Gamers think it's dumb, ask why TikTok, cigarettes aren't banned

PUBG

PUBG ban in India: Gamers think it's dumb, ask why TikTok, cigarettes aren't banned

Mar 19, 2019
YouTube dealt with an 'unprecedented volume' of videos after NZ shootings, says CPO

YouTube

YouTube dealt with an 'unprecedented volume' of videos after NZ shootings, says CPO

Mar 19, 2019
YouTube Music now lets you play locally stored audio files from a file manager

YouTube

YouTube Music now lets you play locally stored audio files from a file manager

Mar 28, 2019
YouTube Music looks promising, fills in gaps found on other streaming platforms

YouTube Music

YouTube Music looks promising, fills in gaps found on other streaming platforms

Mar 19, 2019

science

ISRO successfully places EMISAT, 28 other international satellites in orbit in triply-special PSLV-C45 mission

PSLV-C45 Launch

ISRO successfully places EMISAT, 28 other international satellites in orbit in triply-special PSLV-C45 mission

Apr 01, 2019
ISRO PSLV-C45 Satellite Launch today LIVE Updates: PSLV successfully releases 28 small satellites one after another after EMISAT

ISRO PSLV Launch

ISRO PSLV-C45 Satellite Launch today LIVE Updates: PSLV successfully releases 28 small satellites one after another after EMISAT

Apr 01, 2019
Elon Musk thinks his new rap song 'RIP Harambe' might be his 'finest work'

RIP Harambe

Elon Musk thinks his new rap song 'RIP Harambe' might be his 'finest work'

Apr 01, 2019
ISRO's PSLV-C45 launch of EMISAT, 28 other satellites: When, where to watch it live

EMISAT Launch

ISRO's PSLV-C45 launch of EMISAT, 28 other satellites: When, where to watch it live

Mar 31, 2019