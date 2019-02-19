You are here:

PewDiePie vs T-series: Elon Musk joins the battle, confirms collaboration with Swedish YouTuber on Meme Review

Billionaire engineer Elon Musk has finally co-hosted YouTuber Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg’s Meme Review, as the SpaceX CEO tweeted the long-awaited update for the collaboration.

On 27 January, Musk had tweeted about the possibility of hosting PewDiePie's popular segment. The development comes at the heels of another mysterious exchange between the YouTuber and Musk on 11 February where the he seemed to renew his interest in hosting Meme Review.

In his latest tweet, Musk confirmed that he did an episode last night along with Rick & Morty's co-creator Justin Roiland

Did meme review last night with Justin Roiland from @RickandMorty — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 18, 2019

The cryptic tweet left Twitterati confused and wondering if it was really a collaboration with PewDiePie. Here are some of the reactions:

Some users have different demands altogether

The big collaboration could mean a possible boost to PewDiePie's subscriber count, as the Swedish YouTuber has been in a subscriber war with the Indian music label T-Series for several months. However, there is no information yet on when the episode will release.

