T-Series joins IPRS as member; Javed Akhtar, Bhushan Kumar say move will bolster entire music industry

The music giant Super Cassettes Industries Ltd, popular in India and the world as T-Series, has finally joined the Indian Performing Rights Society (IPRS) as a member after a series of discussions and negotiations.

The decision of T-Series, India's leading music label and film production studio, to join the IPRS will also add over 15,000 hours of music, including 2,00,000 titles and over 50,000 music videos in over 15 Indian languages, owned by the company to the society's catalogue.

In a joint press conference on Tuesday, 30 March, the representatives from T-Series and IPRS announced their decision and what it would result in.

IPRS, the registered copyright society, represents music composers, lyricists, and owner publishers of music. T-Series’ addition as a member to the society is being celebrated as a historic moment, for it will also help other members and music composers.

Speaking on the occasion, Javed Akhtar, celebrated lyricist and IPRS chairman, said that he saw this as the homecoming of T-Series and thanked Bhushan Kumar for entrusting the society with his huge catalogue. Akhtar said it was a win-win proposition for both — our author and music composer members who will benefit tremendously as a result of T-Series joining as a member.

"The entire music industry is united today in its determination that creators, music businesses all will work together for the common cause. I am joined by my fellow Directors of IPRS in saying I also look forward to welcoming Mr Bhushan Kumar on the Board of IPRS," he said.

Bhushan Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director of T-Series, said that copyright was the heart and soul of what his brand creates, adding joining the IPRs was "a logical progression for the company".

He added the decision was also taken for the interest of the entire music industry. Kumar added, "Today the entire industry, creators, music businesses, all united, represent a seamless coalition of stakeholders contributing to our country’s progress and working together in our common interest."

Kumar said T-Series will add value to IPRS members and he looks forward to IPRS growing even more with their support in the future so that it can benefit the creator community and the industry even more.