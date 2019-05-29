T-series beats PewDiePie to become world's most subscribed YouTube channel with 100 million subscribers

Indian YouTube channel T-series has become first channel to cross 100 million subscriber mark on the video-sharing platform. The music channel beat its competitor PewDiePie who has a subscriber base of 96 million.

Launched in 2006, the T-series YouTube channel features film songs and trailers. It has been associated with the music industry for the past three decades, having an exhaustive catalog of music across languages and genres. T-series announced the feat through a social media post, writing "World’s biggest YouTube Channel, T-Series has achieved another YouTube milestone by being the first one to cross an astonishing."

Check out the announcement here

World’s biggest YouTube Channel, T-Series has achieved another YouTube milestone by being the first one to cross an astonishing #100MillionSubscribers.

Thank you for being part of our journey. T-Series - Making India Proud. 🇮🇳@itsBhushanKumar #bharatwinsyoutube pic.twitter.com/s5Haz0bBT4 — TSeries (@TSeries) May 29, 2019

PewDiePie and T-Series have been battling it out since October 2018 for the YouTube crown. PewDiePie, who maintained his lead for five years, was threatened with the increasingly fast subscriber growth of T-Series. The online battle has also increased subscriber count for both channels, with them crossing 90 million subscriber mark within hours of each other in March. PewDiePie's reign as the world's most popular YouTube channel finally ended by the end of March.

However, conceding his defeat Felix Kjellberg aka PewDiePie posted a video titled 'Congratulations' while taking a one last jab at his arch rival. It featured multiple accusations against T-Series and its owner Bhushan Kumar, as well as a few personal confessions. Complaints against the Swedish YouTuber’s diss videos led to the Delhi High Court blocking them in India.

Later, in March, Bhushan Kumar, the chairman and managing director of T-Series, posted a video on Twitter, appealing the Indian crowd to subscribe to its channel with the #BharatWinsYouTube campaign.

Many Bollywood personalities, including Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Salman Khan as well as singers like Neha Kakkar and Armaan Mallik, have shared their support for T-Series.

Meanwhile, among those that joined the #SubscribeToPewDiePie campaign were Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, who finally delivered on his promise to host the channel's Meme review.

Updated Date: May 29, 2019 17:42:32 IST

