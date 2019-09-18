Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy trailer: Chiranjeevi leads first rebellion against the British in upcoming historical drama

After a long wait, the trailer of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was unveiled on 18 September (Wednesday). Directed by Kick franchise helmer Surender Reddy, the highly-anticipated film chronicles the epic story of Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.

The trailer opens to Amitabh Bachchan's voiceover saying, "Narasimha Reddy koi aam aadmi nahi hai. Wo ek laksh lekar janma hai (Narasimha Reddy is not a commoner. He's born on this land with a purpose)." He is described as someone who has the qualities of an ascetic and a warrior. He is seen fighting against the British, refusing to pay taxes for the crops grown by him and his people.

In the first battle of freedom led by Narasimha, he is joined by Avuku Raja (Kichcha Sudeep) and Raaja Pandi (Vijay Sethupathi). Nayanthara plays his wife Siddhama and Tamannaah is introduced as Lakshmi. The many atrocities committed by the British during their time in Madras that lead ultimately lead to the rebellion are also shown.

Here is the Hindi version of the trailer.

The film's cast also includes Jagapathi Babu, Brahmaji, Niharika and Ravi Kishan in supporting roles.

The music of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is composed by Amit Trivedi, while the lyrics have been written by Seetharama Sastry. R Rathnavelu is the cinematographer and the editing is by A. Sreekar Prasad, according to IMDb.

The film has reportedly been made under a huge budget of Rs 150 crore. India Today mentions that the VFX alone cost Rs 45 crore and nearly 17 studios across the world have worked on the film's visual effects. Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi's son, has bankrolled the project through Konidela Production Company. It is his second collaboration with Chiranjeevi after Khaidi No 150 in 2017.

Ram had told Firstpost that he wanted to finance Sye Raa Narasimha Reddyto fulfill his father's lifelong dream: "Once my dad told me, ‘You sported the warrior costume in your second film (Magadheera). But I’ve completed 150 films but didn’t get an opportunity to play such a character in my life’. He actually envied my role in Magadheera and from that day, I wanted to produce a film like Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy to fulfill his dream."

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will open on 2 October and will be distributed in Hindi by AA Films and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment. It has also been dubbed in Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil.

India Today reports that Amazon Prime Video has bought the film's digital rights for Rs 40 crore. The report adds that the historical drama will be out on the streaming platform after 60 days of its theatrical release.

Updated Date: Sep 18, 2019 17:52:17 IST