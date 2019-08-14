You are here:

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Chiranjeevi's film to be distributed in Hindi by Excel Entertainment, AA Films

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all geared up to win over hearts with his performance in forthcoming Telugu film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy which will be distributed in Hindi by Farhan Akhtar, Excel Entertainment and AA Films.

Big B is keeping the wheel of his projects running as he recently wrapped up filming for Gulabo Sitabo and Chehre and now his forthcoming stint at the Telugu film industry.

Farhan, who is one of the distributors of the Hindi version of the upcoming feature, announced the news on his Twitter handle.

Excel Entertainment and AA Films proudly present the EPIC #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy in association with Konidela Productions starring the GREATEST Indian ensemble cast of all time.@ritesh_sid @AAFilmsIndia @excelmovies pic.twitter.com/9JOzzfp3xS — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 13, 2019

He attached a clip along with it featuring the cast ensemble which along with Senior Bachchan includes Dr Chiranjeevi, Kichcha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, Nayanthara, Tamannaah, and Niharika.

Ram Charan, who is producing the film, shared Chiranjeevi's look on his Instagram handle and announced that they will release the making video on Wednesday, 14 August. The filming has been going on for around two years.

With its heavy weighted star cast, the film is expected to be one of the biggest blockbusters of the year.

Updated Date: Aug 14, 2019 08:41:15 IST