Interacting with the media in Hyderabad, Ram Charan — who is producing his dad Chiranjeevi’s magnum opus film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy — said that the film is the dream project of the megastar. “It’s definitely one of the biggest films of Telugu cinema but we haven’t fixed any budget and [we're] ready to invest whatever the film demands because Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is the dream project of my dad Chiranjeevi”, said the Rangasthalam actor.

“Once my dad told me, ‘You sported the warrior costume in your second film (Magadheera). But I’ve completed 150 films but didn’t get an opportunity to play such a character in my life’. He actually envied about my role in Magadheera and from that day, I wanted to produce a film like Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy to fulfill his dream”, added Ram Charan.

The first look teaser of the film was unveiled to celebrate the birthday of Chiranjeevi. “The theatrical version of the teaser will be screened in theaters across South India but we are waiting for censor clearance. The censor process is delayed because we also have to get the clearance from the Animal Welfare Board of India”, said Ram Charan who is planning to release the film in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Talking about his conviction that a young filmmaker like Surender Reddy could pull off a period war film, Ram Charan said, “There is no restriction for directors and actors; we are here to make all kind of films. More than my belief in Surender Reddy, he is the one who convinced us with his research and strong script”.

Answering a question on the box office viability of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Ram Charan said, “I’m not bothered much about the box office viability of the film. Irrespective of the success and failure, I will be happy because from our side, we are taking all necessary steps to fulfill the wish of my dad and whatever the script demands. I also personally wish that the film breaches all the existing records in Telugu cinema”.

“We are planning to release the film for summer 2019 but an exact date is yet to be finalised”, added Ram Charan. The film’s director Surender Reddy said, “We researched a lot of things about Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Every factual evidence on his existence and revolt were clearly mentioned in the death sentences issued by British Raj and the Gazette. Even before Mangal Pandey and Rani of Jhansi, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy gathered 10,000 people and revolted against the British Raj”.

“When I was young, I watched Chiranjeevi sir’s films in the first row and now, I couldn’t believe that I’m actually making a film featuring him the lead and directing India’s superstar Amitabh Bachchan is icing on the cake. To be honest, Amitabh Bachchan sir first agreed to the film for Chiranjeevi. Later, when I narrated the script, he was impressed that the film is about an unsung hero who fought against British Raj and readily agreed”, added Surender Reddy, who also made Ram Charan’s 2016 blockbuster film Dhruv.

Nayanthara plays the romantic interest of Chiranjeevi in the film, which also has Sudeep and Vijay Sethupathi playing pivotal characters. Amit Trivedi is composing music for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy while Lee Whitaker of Vishwaroopam fame is taking care of the stunts.

“What really touched me is that one man who hails from a poor family rose up for his village, family, and country. We all know about the destruction left by the British in India and this man stood up against the oppression. Though I’m a white man, I would kill as many white men in the film because the story demands it”, said Lee Whitaker on a lighter note.

The film’s costume designer Sushmita said that it took more than one year for finalising the costumes of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. “The colours and fabric used in those times were different so, we approached weavers to bring the authenticity to the film”, said Sushmita.

Updated Date: Aug 23, 2018 12:39 PM