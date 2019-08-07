Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan's Telugu tentpole to hit theatres on 2 October

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi's upcoming epic action-drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is all set to hit theatres on 2 October. Directed by Surender Reddy, the highly-anticipated film chronicles the epic story of Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.

Chiranjeevi announced the news during an interview with Bpositive, reports Indo-Asian News Service.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy stars Chiranjeevi as Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, Amitabh Bachchan as Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy's Guru, Vijay Sethupathi as Narasimha Reddy's trusted aid Obbaya, Nayanthara as Narasimha Reddy's wife Raajakumaari Nayana Devi, and Tamannaah as Thamizh. It also stars Sudeep, Jagapathi Babu, Huma Qureshi and Ravi Kishan in supporting roles.

Before commencing the shoot for the film, Bachchan wrote on his blog that he is thrilled to be part of this project. “Dear friend Chiranjeevi, that majestic superstar and icon from the world of Andhra and Telugu cinema, requests for a guest appearance in his magnum opus, on a most valiant period character that he portrays, and I agree. So, am off to begin its shoot in Hyderabad in a few hours,” he wrote. His first look from the film was unveiled on his 76th birthday.

Touted as a Telegu magnum opus, the film has reportedly been made under a huge budget of Rs 150 crore. Ram Charan, who also happens to be Chiranjeevi's son, has bankrolled the project.

Speaking about his decision to finance Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, he revealed to Firstpost that he wanted to produce the film to fulfill his father's lifelong dream. “Once my dad told me, ‘You sported the warrior costume in your second film (Magadheera). But I’ve completed 150 films but didn’t get an opportunity to play such a character in my life’. He actually envied my role in Magadheera and from that day, I wanted to produce a film like Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy to fulfill his dream.”

