Gulabo Sitabo: Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmman Khurrana's family comedy to release on 24 April, 2020

Shoojit Sircar's next directorial venture Gulabo Sitabo, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan is confirmed to hit cinemas on 24 April, 2020. It was previously announced that the film will release in November this year. Gulabo Sitabo is written by Juhi Chaturvedi, while Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar of Rising Sun Films Production are on board as producers. The film is set in Lucknow.

Ayushmann will reunite with Shoojit seven years after his debut film, Vicky Donor. Interestingly, Amitabh and Shoojit have also worked together in the commercially and critically acclaimed 2015 film Piku.

Release date finalized... Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana... Shoojit Sircar's quirky family comedy #GulaboSitabo to release on 24 April 2020... Written by Juhi Chaturvedi... Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 7, 2019

In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Shoojit had explained that Gulabo Sitabo are popular glove puppet characters in Uttar Pradesh. "In the story, which borrows its title from their names, Sitabo is the worn-out, overworked wife of a man, while Gulabo is his enticing mistress. It is peppered with local humour and songs that depict the nuances of daily life," the director has said.

Shoojit is also filming Sardar Udham Singh, a biopic on the Indian freedom fighter responsible for assassinating Michael O’Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, in order to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919. Vicky Kaushal will be seen in the titular role.

Updated Date: Jun 07, 2019 14:02:33 IST

