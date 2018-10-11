Amitabh Bachchan's look from Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy unveiled on his 76th birthday

Chiranjeevi's upcoming Telegu period drama titled Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy charts the story of the Kurnool-based iconic freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. Directed by Surender Reddy, the film went on the floors in 2017 December, in Hyderabad. Touted as a Telegu magnum opus, the film has reportedly been made under a huge budget of Rs 150 crore.

The makers released a motion-teaser of Amitabh Bachchan on the actor's 76th birthday on 11 October. In the the first look of Bachchan's character in the film, the actor has been portrayed as Gosayi Venkanna. Chiranjeevi plays Narasimha Reddy, one of the first people to have begun a revolt against the British.

As reported earlier, hours before landing in Hyderabad for his shoot, Big B wrote on his blog that he was thrilled to be part of this project. “Dear friend Chiranjeevi, that majestic super star and icon from the world of Andhra and Telugu cinema, requests for a guest appearance in his magnum opus, on a most valiant period character that he portrays, and I agree. So, am off to begin its shoot in Hyderabad in a few hours,” he wrote and shared his look from the film.

Apart from Chiranjeevi and Amitabh Bachchan, the film stars Nayanthara, Kichcha Sudeep, Tamannah Bhatia, Vijay Sethupathi and Jagpathy Babu.

Produced by Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan under their home banner Konidela Productions, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will mark Charan's the second collaboration with his father after Khaidi 150 in 2017. Watch the teaser here.

Updated Date: Oct 11, 2018 11:05 AM