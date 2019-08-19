Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy character posters of Chiranjeevi, Amitabh, Tamannaah dropped ahead of teaser release

Before unveiling the teaser of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy on 20 August, the makers of the historical drama released new character posters of the star cast. Directed by Kick franchise helmer Surender Reddy, the highly-anticipated film chronicles the epic story of Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.

According to a report by The News Minute, the teaser will feature a voiceover by Pawan Kalyan.

Here are the posters.

Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, the fearless inspiration behind India's first ever rebellion against the British. #WarriorsOfSyeRaa #SyeRaa pic.twitter.com/hEupUV59J1 — Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies) August 19, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan as Gosaayi Venkanna, Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy's Guru

Gosaayi Venkanna, the guiding force and guru behind Narasimha Reddy's freedom struggle. #WarriorsOfSyeRaa pic.twitter.com/4BnqCYLLkq — Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies) August 19, 2019

Kiccha Sudeep as Avuku Raja

Avuku Raju, the ambitious leader and nemisis of Narasimha Reddy, joins the forces in the revolt against the British rule!#WarriorsOfSyeRaa #SyeRaa pic.twitter.com/GZ5ub65pbE — Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies) August 19, 2019

Vijay Sethupathi as Raaja Pandi

Tamannah as Lakshmi

Her heart belongs to the nation and Lakshmi will do whatever it takes to strengthen Narasimha Reddy’s ultimate ambition.#WarriorsOfSyeRaa #SyeRaa pic.twitter.com/xTwWCdPE5J — Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies) August 19, 2019

The film also stars Nayanthara, Jagapathi Babu, Brahmaji and Ravi Kishan. The music of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is composed by Amit Trivedi, while the lyrics have been written by Seetharama Sastry.

Touted as a Telegu magnum opus, the film has reportedly been made under a huge budget of Rs 150 crore. Ram Charan, who also happens to be Chiranjeevi's son, has bankrolled the project through Konidela Production Company. It is the second collaboration with his father after Khaidi 150 in 2017.

Speaking about his decision to finance Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Ram revealed to Firstpost that he wanted to produce the film to fulfill his father's lifelong dream. “Once my dad told me, ‘You sported the warrior costume in your second film (Magadheera). But I’ve completed 150 films but didn’t get an opportunity to play such a character in my life’. He actually envied my role in Magadheera and from that day, I wanted to produce a film like Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy to fulfill his dream.”

The drama is expected to release later this year in Telugu and will be dubbed in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam as well. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will be distributed in Hindi by AA Films and Farhan Akhtar via Excel Entertainment.

