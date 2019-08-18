Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Teaser of Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan's film to be released on 20 August

The first teaser of Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi's upcoming epic action-drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is all set to premiere on 20 August, the makers announced with a new poster. Directed by Kick franchise helmer Surender Reddy, the highly-anticipated film chronicles the epic story of Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. The film will hit screens on 2 October.



Check out the announcement here

Mark the date: Teaser on 20 Aug 2019... #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy stars the two icons of #Indian cinema - Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi - together for the first time... #SyeRaa #SyeRaaTeaser pic.twitter.com/dKy5KrbKs4 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 18, 2019

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy stars Chiranjeevi as Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, Amitabh Bachchan as Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy's Guru, Vijay Sethupathi as Narasimha Reddy's trusted aid Obbaya, Nayanthara as Narasimha Reddy's wife Raajakumaari Nayana Devi, and Tamannaah as Thamizh. It also stars Sudeep, Jagapathi Babu, Huma Qureshi and Ravi Kishan in supporting roles.

Recently, the makers dropped a behind-the-scenes video, giving an idea about the grand scale of the film. Just over a minute and half long, the clip shows all the actors dressed up as historical characters and the details that went into creating the set and the props. Glimpses of director of photography Ratnavelu, VFX supervisor RC Kamalakannan, production designer Rajeevan, stunt directors Ram-Laxman, stunt director Greg Powell, among others on the team are shown hard at work.

Touted as a Telegu magnum opus, the film has reportedly been made under a huge budget of Rs 150 crore. Ram Charan, who also happens to be Chiranjeevi's son, has bankrolled the project through Konidela Production Company. It is the second collaboration with his father after Khaidi 150 in 2017. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will be dubbed in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam as well. It will be distributed in Hindi by AA Films and Farhan Akhtar via Excel Entertainment.

Updated Date: Aug 18, 2019 12:31:55 IST